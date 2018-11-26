Menu
Login
Peanut chikki is the Indian version of peanut brittle.
Peanut chikki is the Indian version of peanut brittle. evevoevoda
Food & Entertainment

Friends and family will go nuts for this sweet gift

by MAGGIE COOPER, WEEKEND COOK
26th Nov 2018 1:00 PM

A tradition in my family has always been to make Christmas goodies where possible. You save money at a time when it's tight, and everyone I know loves to receive a gift handmade with love. I like almond, pecan and macadamia brittles, but this year I've tried something a little different.

India is famous for sweets; peanut chikki is the sub-continent's version of peanut brittle. It traditionally uses jaggery, a sugar most often made from cane. It's found in supermarkets or Asian food stores, but you can get a satisfactory result by substituting an equal amount of brown sugar with a little molasses added.

PEANUT CHIKKI

 

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

500g skinless peanuts

 

150g (1 1/2 cups) jaggery or brown sugar with 2 tbsp molasses added

 

60g (1/4 cup) ghee or unsalted butter

 

Extra ghee or butter to grease baking tray

 

2 tbsp pepitas

METHOD

Heat a heavy frying pan over medium heat and add peanuts. Stir with a wooden spoon for 5-6 minutes until they are golden brown and fragrant. Don't allow them to burn. Remove from heat and pour out of the pan into a bowl to stop them cooking further.

Grease a baking tray with the extra ghee or butter and set aside.

Place frying pan back on medium heat and cook jaggery and ghee together, stirring constantly, until it turns a dark brown. You should be able to smell when it's done, but you can test it by dropping a little into ice water and allowing to harden. It should be brittle. If you have a sugar thermometer, it should be at 120C-130C. Remove from heat and stir peanuts through, then immediately pour into the prepared baking tray, smoothing with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle with pepitas and cut into squares with a sharp knife before it completely hardens. Allow to cool. Store in an airtight container in a dark, cool place.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

christmas live-save maggie cooper peanut brittle peanut chikki weekend cook
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners