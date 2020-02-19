Fresh storms ‘guaranteed to be severe’

A weather system that led to a deadly storm in Sydney overnight is making its way north with warnings Queensland is now in the firing line.

Just hours after New South Wales and Victoria were battered by severe storms, some deadly, it could be time for south east Queensland to see some of that weather wrath.

"We had a wild night of storms across south east Australia. The threat today moves further north," Sky News Weather's Tom Saunders said on Wednesday.

"Storms there are guaranteed to be severe. We're looking at heavy rain, destructive winds and large hail."

Sydney should be far calmer and sunnier today after the storms last night, but showers are expected for later in the week. Melbourne could see heavy rain today and patchy cloud and more downpours as we head towards the weekend.

QUEENSLAND STORM WATCH

At lunchtime, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast that thunderstorms may affect just about the whole of Queensland with the likelihood of severe storms - the kind that caused so much damage in Sydney overnight - smashing into the south east.

While the epicentre of the danger zone is slightly inland from the coast, Brisbane as well as the Sunshine and Gold coasts are all in the firing line.

Toowoomba, Dalby and Stanthorpe are also on storm watch, as in far north NSW and Cape York.

⛈️ Wed. #QldStorm Forecast: severe thunderstorms likely in the east DD&GB and southwest SEC; a risk of isolated very dangerous storms with destructive winds, intense rain, giant hail. Any storms not expected to reach the coast until evening. Warnings: https://t.co/V5FRbrClMm pic.twitter.com/2pJmFUF3HD — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 19, 2020

If the storms do eventuate, and if it's anything like Sydney, they will bubble up with little notice and will likely be both fast and furious.

Brisbane, for instance, is only looking at 5mm of rain today - but if a storm rolls through there could be a lot of moisture in just a few minutes.

Storms are also possible in Brisbane and much of the interior of Queensland all this week.

It’s set to continue to be a storm week in Queensland while a tropical low, that could form into a cyclone, is bubbling up in the Gulf of Carpentaria. Picture: BOM.

WILD STORMS SWEEP UP FROM SOUTH EAST

South east Australia has been absolutely lashed by storms, just a week after some of the heaviest rain on record.

In Sydney a 37-year-old man tragically died, in what NSW Ambulance Superintendent Kath Rallings called a "one in a million accident," when a gas canister flew off a balcony in the inner city suburb of The Rocks and struck him on the shoulder.

Wollongong and the Central Coast were also rocked by the angry conditions.

The storm over Wollongong on Tuesday night, captured by @gongspotting. Picture: Instagram/@gongspotting

Thunderstorms felled trees and caused power outages across Sydney last night as damaging winds and large hailstones battered the central and southern parts of coastal NSW.

There were 60,000 lightning strikes in the Sydney region alone and 800,000 across the state.

Footage on social media showed planes attempting to land in the horror conditions with many giving up until the storm passed.

In parts of Sydney around 15mm of rain fell in just 20 minutes after 10pm as the storms barrelled in from over the Blue Mountains. Wollongong and the Central Coast also got pounded.

Coonabarabran, in the state's north west, saw 66mm of rain.

Endeavour Energy said blackouts had affected 35,000 of its customers after power lines were brought down in northwest Sydney and the Hawkesbury region on Tuesday night, with 270 electrical hazards needing repairs. Around 20,000 properties have been reconnected.

Ausgrid said its power network had been damaged by the intense lightning storm in Sydney, with 80,000 properties initially left without electricity and 15,000 still with no power as of 1pm. These are scattered around inner western Sydney, the north shore and eastern suburbs as well as the Central Coast and Hunter Valley.

In Melbourne, a month's worth of rain fell in less than 24 hours on Tuesday. Around 45mm is usually what Melbourne receives in February and many places exceeded that.

Large hail stones smashed the CBD with the State Emergency Service responding to 450 calls.

Areas to the east of the city including Narre Warren, Morwell and the Dandenong Ranges were the most impacted. Moorabbin Airport saw a gust of 106km/h.

Lightning taken from St Leonards looking towards South West approximately 10pm. Picture: Twitter/@yikesdami/Damilare Polley. Source: Supplied