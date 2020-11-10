FRESH-FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of 8 young people exposed

Jacob Tonkin, Jacob Alan Morgan and Brandon Ames have all been convicted while under the age of 25.

THE courthouses on the Northern Rivers see many people walking through its doors, young and old.

From young drug dealers to killers, here are 15 young offenders on the Northern Rivers.

Mitchell Geofrey Grimston

Mitchell Grimston (middle) was surrounded by family members when he was released on bail after facing charges of manslaughter at Lismore Local Court.

A CASINO man responsible for a fatal car crash on New Year’s Day in 2019 has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Mitchell Geofrey Grimston, 22, was driving a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on January 1, 2019 in Casino that killed his front-seat passenger Jayden Hogan.

Mr Hogan, 24, died at the scene after he was trapped in the burning vehicle, while his girlfriend sustained serious injuries as a result of being back seat passenger of the vehicle.

The trio were travelling east on Sextonville Rd near Casino at about 2.45am, left the road and struck an electrical supply box near Lakeside Drive.

They were 250m away from the Grimston’s home, where they had planned to drink more alcohol.

The car rolled and Mr Hogan became trapped as the vehicle caught fire.

The court heard Grimston was travelling at 109km/hr in a 60km/hr zone and blew a blood-alcohol level of .163.

Grimston had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, cause bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of motor vehicle and not giving particulars to police.

Grimston was sentenced in May to five years imprisonment, with a non-parole period of three years.

Jakob Brandt-Parapatic

A 22-YEAR-old launched into an unprovoked and brazen attack on his mother’s former partner at a Tweed pub, a court heard.

Jakob Brandt-Parapatic walked up behind his mother’s former partner, who he had not spoken to for five years and whispered: “You’ve got 10 seconds to leave or you will be bashed”.

A crowd of 70 at the Dolphin Hotel on August 26 were gathered to watch the Jeff Horn boxing match.

The Bilambil Heights man then hit the victim with a closed fist to the right side of his head causing him to fall to the ground.

Brandt-Parapatic then repeatedly punched and kicked the victim while he was on the ground, screaming “he’s a kiddie fiddler”.

The victim’s friend tried to intervene and was held back by another man who told him, it was a “family matter” and to “stay out of it”.

The victim was left with lacerations to his right eye.

Brandt-Parapatic appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on October 14 and pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing MDMA, not showing his P-plates and drink driving from a separate incident.

Brandt-Parapatic received a two-year Community Correction Order with 100 hours of community service with conviction for the assault charge.

He was convicted and fined a total of $950, two-year Community Correction Order and lost his licence for the minimum disqualification for the remaining charges.

Jacob Tonkin and Max Hoysted

Tweed Heads South man Jacob Tonkin, 22, has been sentenced over a serious drug supply offence.

Talented golfer Jacob Tonkin, 22, pleaded guilty to taking part in supply of a commercial quantity of the psychostimulant drug MDA.

The Tweed Heads South man was charged alongside Max Hoysted, 21, over the supply of 500g of the drug.

The court heard Hoysted arranged to supply the MDA – fatefully, to an undercover police officer – for $18,000 in Chinderah in 2017.

But Hoysted had car troubles and invited Tonkin to join him as a driver.

During the exchange, police approached their vehicle and seized the drugs and the cash.

Tonkin was also found with one gram of cocaine.

Tonkin was convicted and sentenced to a total term of four years and six months, with a non-parole period of two years and three months.

He will be eligible for parole from August 23, 2021.

Hoysted was sentenced over four serious drug supply charges before the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney in June.

Elijah John Devlin

A TEENAGER was so drunk while brandishing a metal pole in a tirade he could barely stand up, a court heard.

Elijah John Devlin appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on July 22 and pleaded guilty to intimidation, armed with the intent to commit indictable offence and resist police.

Devlin and a friend appeared at the house of a man he had argued with the night before armed with a metal pole on the morning of May 4, 2019.

Devlin yelled for the man he had disagreed with to come out and face him, but he was not home.

The other man’s father, who was at home, easily disarmed the 19-year-old, causing him to fall over.

Solicitor Cameron Bell said his client was so intoxicated he could barely stand up.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted and gave Devlin a head sentence of 100 community service hours and a two-year community corrections order.

Brandon Kelly Ames

Brandon Ames, 25, has convicted after stealing a car carrying a baby in Lismore.

A BALLINA man who stole a car carrying a sleeping baby has been sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Brandon Kelly Ames was sentenced in February to stealing a motor vehicle, unlawfully taking and driving a motor vehicle with a person in it, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, driving a motor vehicle while disqualified and shoplifting with the value less than $2000.

He had previously been disqualified from driving until May 2040.

Court documents revealed Ames had stolen a parked idle car outside a Lismore store after he stole a bottle of drink from the same store last December.

The 25-year-old drove off with the vehicle, unaware there was a 12-month-old child sleeping in a baby seat in the back seat.

The child was not harmed during the ordeal.

Ames was sentenced in February to two years imprisonment, to commence on June 20, with a non-parole period of 18 months.

He tried to appeal the conviction, but the decision was upheld in the Lismore District Court in May.

Brodin James Sorrensen-Moate

A BANORA Point man had only been pulled over for unlicensed driving an hour before leading police on a car chase in the Tweed.

Brodin James Sorrensen-Moate appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court in July to plead guilty to four charges over the police pursuit, driving while suspended, possessing a prohibited drug and drug driving.

Police tried to pull the 20-year-old over after he was seen speeding southbound at 135km/h in a 110km/h zone at Chinderah on the Pacific Hwy on May 2 about 9.30pm.

The small sedan sped up to about 150km/h when the driver saw the police car, turning off the car headlights when police turned on their lights and sirens.

Police later found the car bogged on the left shoulder of the road after the Tweed Valley Way exit ramp.

Unknown to police at the time, Sorrensen-Moate had been stopped an hour beforehand and issued several infringements for being an unaccompanied learner driver.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted Sorrensen-Moate and handed down a head sentence of a two-year community corrections order, 100 hours of community service, 12-month licence disqualification and $600 in fines.

Jacob Alan Morgan

Jacob Morgan, 22, was found with what a Magistrate described as a "smorgasbord" of drugs in the Tweed.

A SYDNEY bricklayer on holidays on the Northern Rivers was caught with a “smorgasbord” of drugs hidden in his truck.

Jacob Alan Morgan appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court in October to plead guilty to nine charges including possessing prohibited drugs and hindering police.

The Turramurra man was found by police sleeping in a camp bed next to his truck on Chinderah Bay Dr, Chinderah about 10.25pm on August 23.

While speaking to the 22-year-old they noticed a container of green leafy matter in the bed of his truck, prompting a search.

Morgan told police he had 0.4g of cocaine in his wallet and 75g of cannabis leaf, 23g of psilocbum mushrooms, a tab of acid and 2.4g of MDMA in a box attached to the front of his trailer.

He also admitted to 24mls of THC juice, also known as cannabis oil, being mixed in a drink bottle.

Twenty-six Valium tablets for which Morgan did not have a prescription were also located.

When police asked for his phone, he threw it in the river.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy called the drug bust as a “smorgasbord of illicit substances” and convicted and sentenced Morgan to an 18-month community corrections order and a total of $2850 in fines.

