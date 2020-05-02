Frenzy for $40 item in MAFS star’s racy pic

She's known for her racy Instagram content - but Martha Kalifatidis' latest post is so sexy, it caused a product to sell out in 24-hours.

The former MAFS star recently shared a photo of herself posing on her bed, appearing to be completely nude except for a cosy cropped cardigan wrapped around her shoulders.

She captioned the seductive selfie, "Essentials only", and tagged the brand behind the adorable grey knit.

In another photo, the 30-year-old - who is still with 'husband' Michael Brunelli - poses in the winter garment in her bathroom, showing off the cardigan's ribbed fabric and chunky buttons.

Martha Kalifatidis took this racy selfie wearing just a cropped knit cardigan. Picture: Instagram

The risque posts have attracted a lot of attention, many exclaiming they had been "influenced" to buy the $39.99 cardigan from Australian & NZ Womenswear Retailer, Glassons.

"I'm sorry but I genuinely want this cardigan after this," one wrote.

"Yep, I've been influenced," another said.

"This cardi is so nice," someone else declared.

The former MAFS star appeared to be completely nude except for the $40 cardigan. Picture: Instagram

A spokesperson for the brand told news.com.au the item has become the "fastest selling online item of the year" and sold out in 24-hours.

Social media users who snappned up the 'Chunky Knit Cardi' have been busy creating their own showstopping snaps wearing it at home during social distancing.

One shopper posed wearing the cardigan pulled down low to flaunt her bare shoulders, while another teamed it with a pair of woolly pyjama shorts to create a cosy isolation outfit during lockdown.

Others styled the knit, which was originally released in February, with denim shorts or tucked into jeans.

Because of it's success earlier in the year, Glassons is teasing fashion lovers, releasing a new colour every week over the next few weeks, with this 'Milk' shade hitting stores yesterday and flying off the shelves.

Shoppers have been buying the item and recreating her selfies at home. Picture: Instagram

It will also be released in "Almond", "Espresso" and "Green".

Glassons said "The Chunky Knit" was inspired by this season's cardigan trend which has been seen on the likes of Katie Holmes, Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid.

There will be more colours released in the coming weeks. Picture: Instagram

Since appearing on the popular Channel 9 dating show in 2019, Martha has forged a successful career as an influencer, regularly causing chaos over items.

A make-up artist by trade, fans live for her skincare and beauty recommendations, revealing earlier this year she used NIP+FAB Glycolic Fix Scrub Extreme Night Pads to "smoothing out" her skin and get her flawless complexion.

Within 24 hours the product sold out, a brand spokesperson told news.com.au at the time.

Last year, Martha had a similar affect on a brand of face masks when she shared a selfie of herself using one.

Her single post, in which she dubbed the Aceology Green T Infusion Gel Mask "not just an ordinary sheet mask", netted the Australian brand $16,000.

Most recently, Marthat partnered with activewear brand STAX on its seamless range of leggings and shorts, which saw owners Matilda Murray and Don Robertson earn $150,000 in 7 minutes.

