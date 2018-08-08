Kendall Jenner poses topless again

Kendall Jenner has spoken about the price of fame in a revealing interview with Love magazine, where she posed topless. Picture: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

KENDALL Jenner has posted completely topless and immersed in water for provocative magazine, Love.

The world's top-paid supermodel, 22, wore just a pair of red lace knickers for the sexy shoot, where she was photographed in London's Hampstead Ponds.

Jenner appears on the cover of Love's 10th anniversary issue, in a slightly more PG pose.

In a revealing interview with the magazine, Jenner revealed she was "on the verge of a mental breakdown" last year, which led her to take a break from the runway.

Kendall Jenner for Love magazine’s 10th anniversary issue. Picture: Alasdair McLellan/Katie Eleanor Grand/Love

Jenner - who has previously spoken about her battle with anxiety - said she deliberately took time away from the catwalk, before eventually returning for June's Versace show in Milan.

"Last season I didn't do any shows. Just 'cause I was working in LA and I was like 'Oof, I can't right now - I'm gonna go crazy,'" Jenner said, in an interview with Love.

Jenner also said she felt "very, very blessed" about her life.

"I think that I live a very extraordinary life," she told Love. "I wouldn't change it for the world but there are days where I wish I could walk outside and nothing would be like how it is right now."

Kendall Jenner on the cover of Love. Picture: Love

Meantime, Kendall - who has her nipple pierced - has previously said she hates wearing a bra because "I'm not embarrassed by my body".

"I really don't see what the big deal is with going braless!," the former Victoria's Secret model wrote on her blog last year, in a post titled "Free The Nipple".

"It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts. That's it!" Jenner said.

"It's also a fun way to show off my different nipple rings! I think it's cool and I really just don't care."

Jenner is dating Australian NBA star Ben Simmons, 22.

Over the past few months, Jenner and Simmons have been seen everywhere from DUMBO House in Brooklyn to upscale bars Poppy and Peppermint Club in Los Angeles, even shopping for groceries together at Erewhon, an expensive health supermarket.

At the time, a source said the on-again, off-again couple seemed to be acting "coy" and "exchanging glances, [but were] by no means all over each other", according to Page Six.

Last month, a source told E! that Jenner and Simmons were "hanging out" and "keeping things casual".