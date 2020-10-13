Free Ballina workshop could help change the film industry

A WORKSHOP dedicated to help the film industry to focus on people with disabilities will be held in Ballina.

Inclusion in Action is a training workshop for production companies, screen industry practitioners, policy makers and industry services focused on gaining a better understanding of the rights and capacity of people living with disability.

The workshop was developed by screen industry professionals with lived experience of disability.

Inclusion in Action was funded by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) through an Information Linkages and Capacity Building grant and developed by Bus Stop Films and with the support of the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

Film organisation Bus Stop Films has partnered with Screenworks to bring Inclusion in Action to Ballina.

Bus Stops' CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett highlighted the importance of including Australians living with a disability in the film industry.

"Having a job is more than earning a living, it's about skills development, social engagement and making a meaningful and valued contribution to society," she said.

"In the screen sector, the diversity of those employed adds to the diversity and brilliance in the stories we see on screen, and now with the changes to the Oscars, that direction will inform how the whole industry works.

"Inclusion in Action will upskill participants to ensure we see greater inclusion of people with disability on both sides of the camera."

Cast and crew of We Are One, a film made by Bus Stop Films.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said the Northern Rivers was home to a number of production companies and many filmmakers, while additionally the region was hosting more and more local and international productions every year.

"Through Inclusion in Action, local practitioners will be able to ensure their practices are more inclusive and future proof their companies ahead of a positive global change towards a more diverse and inclusive industry," he said.

Inclusion in Action will be delivered free to participants on Friday, November 27, from 9.30am to 12.30pm at The Richmond Room - 1 Regatta Ave, Ballina.

Registrations are essential. Numbers are limited and COVID safety measures will be in place. For more information or to register head to https://www.busstopfilms.com.au/inclusion-in-action/