Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Fred Nile supports Ballina man who cut down 270 mangroves

Aisling Brennan
15th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE than 20 people, including NSW politician Dr Fred Nile, have come out in support of a South Ballina man who cut down more than 270 mangroves in the Richmond River in 2018.

David John Felsch appeared before Ballina Local Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to two counts of harming protected marine vegetation without obtaining a permit.

However, he's disputing some of the facts alleged by the Department of Primary Fisheries in the Ballina Local Court today.

DPI allege he cut down 256 mangroves from the Richmond River at Keith Hall on February 8, 2018 and removed a further 15 mangroves from the same area on February 13, 2018.

Those in support of the man said outside court Felsch had done everyone a favour because that section of the road approaching the South Ballina ferry can be dangerous if mangroves are obstructing their view of the river.

Felsch is facing a maximum penalty of $110,000, the court heard.

The hearings expected to start shortly after Felsch and the DPI conclude discussions.

ballina local court mangroves nsw dpi richmond river south ballina
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wrecked beach ‘has been worse before, will come back’

        Premium Content Wrecked beach ‘has been worse before, will come back’

        News A huge 1.91m king tide is expected to smash the coastline again today, but a fourth generation Byron local says it will recover.

        Lane closed after early-morning truck crash on highway

        Premium Content Lane closed after early-morning truck crash on highway

        News MOTORISTS have been advised to exercise caution when travelling through the...

        UNBELIEVABLE: Drivers dangerously ignore vital flood rule

        Premium Content UNBELIEVABLE: Drivers dangerously ignore vital flood rule

        Weather Don't put yourself or others in danger, like these people **VIDEO**

        Legend offers free help to those affected by storms

        Premium Content Legend offers free help to those affected by storms

        News ARBORIST made an offer of free help to those in the community affected by the...