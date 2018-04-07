Australia's Francois Etoundi tore his bicep on his way to winning a bronze medal.

Australia's Francois Etoundi tore his bicep on his way to winning a bronze medal.

IT COST him a torn bicep that dropped down to his elbow but Australian weightlifter Francois Etoundi has found redemption in the form of a bronze medal four years after his Glasgow Games ended in disgrace.

Etoundi had his accreditation stripped and was fined and sent home after headbutting a Welsh athlete in the athletes' village in 2014 which overshadowed his bronze medal in the men's 77kg division just days earlier.

Australia's Francois Etoundi tore his bicep on his way to winning a bronze medal.

But yesterday on the Gold Coast he made it back to back bronze medals in dramatic scenes at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre when he lifted a combined 305kg to finish third behind Indian gold medallist Sathish Sivalingham with 317kg.

Etoundi finished the competition with ice strapped to his left shoulder and tape holding his bicep together after destroying the arm he first injured in a training camp two months ago.

"I tore my bicep and the tendon eight weeks ago and when I came to the village it was very hard to start training, and one week before competition my bicep dropped down to my elbow," Etoundi said.

"It took me four days to try to come to this platform and do whatever I could. It's very, very painful at the moment.

Etoundi celebrating his success in style.

"When I missed the second attempt I tore the bicep at the front and back but I didn't want to show that to the coaches.

"I came back to the team and said 'this is it, I either get it or I don't', and when you have experience on the platform sometimes you have to push yourself and see whatever happens.

"Everything went good and I got the bronze.

Etoundi was all smiles on the podium when collecting his medal.

"I'm very, very happy, but if I didn't have this injury it could have been a gold medal for sure, 100 per cent."

Etoundi's bronze is the second medal in as many days for Australia's weightlifting team after Tia-Clair Toomey's emotional gold medal in the women's 58kg division on Friday.