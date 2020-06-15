‘Framework’ needed for a collaborative return of weddings

Some more easing of restrictions are on the horizon for the wedding industry.

IT’S been a season of elopement for some, while many would-be brides and grooms have put their nuptials on hold.

Che Devlin from Byron Bay Weddings predicts next year will be a bumper time for the local industry.

And when restrictions are fully eased, he expects these love parties will be injected with extra joy after the isolation Covid-19 forced upon the community.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed plans to allow weddings venues to have as many guests as they can fit while allowing four square metres per person, from July onwards.

While it’s expected dancefloors won’t be permitted for weddings with more than 20 people, it’s a step toward a better situation for the industry.

Mr Devlin said as they postpone many weddings, one of the biggest tasks has been helping couples to navigate this high-anxiety time.

And while some business owners have been feeling frustrated about the remaining restrictions, Mr Devlin said it was vital to remember why they were implemented.

“The biggest thing is it’s people’s lives,” he said.

“I think the ones that are feeling frustrated are forgetting what it was like two months ago.

“I understand the inherent risk at weddings and Byron Bay is the number one destination in Australia to get married.”

With so many niche businesses that contribute to weddings, from caterers to florists to musicians, but no overarching industry body acting as a voice to decision-makers on behalf of them all, Mr Devlin said there had to be communication between vendors about how they move forward as restrictions ease.

He said this would help to give weddings the green light from authorities.

“We’ve got to articulate that we need a framework or we’re going to be left behind,” he said.

He said post-pandemic weddings would likely have a stronger focus on locally-sourced goods.

“If anything this whole pandemic is actually going to strengthen the provenance of things,” he said.



