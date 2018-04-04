Menu
Login
Sport

Fox ready to defend his freestyle gold

SET TO MAKE SPLASH: Sunshine Coast swimmer Daniel Fox was selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
SET TO MAKE SPLASH: Sunshine Coast swimmer Daniel Fox was selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. Warren Lynam
Tom Threadingham
by

SWIMMING: He's got plenty of history on the international stage and Paralympian Daniel Fox is determined to continue the trend.

The USC Spartan had a solid outing at the national trials but expects to go even faster at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast this week.

He finished fourth at that meet but the S14-classed athlete said he had one of the fastest backends in the 200m freestyle.

"I was quite happy about that,” he said.

"Pretty much all the guys who beat me at the trials I'm going to give them one in the final at the commies.”

Fox was a silver medallist at the London Paralympics in 2012 and will also look to defend his 2014 Commonwealth Games gold in the 200m freestyle this week.

"I'm feeling pretty confident, I have my ups and downs but that's pretty much it,” he said. "Coming into the day I would've seen the psych (sports psychologist) and everything so my mind and body should be pretty much set for racing.” He will dive into the S14 200m freestyle heats and final on Thursday.

Topics:  commonwealth games daniel fox swimming

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Ian Moss brings back Matchbook on vinyl

Matchbook, the 1989 album by Ian Moss, is back on vinyl.

He is performing on the Northern Rivers later this year

Tash Sultana is the Bluesfest star we love on Spotify

ON STAGE: Tash Sultana plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Who do we listen to online across the Northern Rivers? Find out here

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

Officer said he hit boy with baton in attempt to restrain him.

Local Partners