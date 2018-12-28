Fourth suspected irukanji sting on Fraser Island

Bundaberg Lifeflight RACQ Rescue helicopter who transported a 9-year-old boy with a suspected irukanji sting on Fraser Island's western side to Hervey Bay Hospital on December 19.

A 26-YEAR-old man has become the fourth person to be treated for a suspected irukandji sting off Fraser Island these holidays as authorities take steps to make holidaymakers aware of the potential dangers.

The man was stung while snorkelling off the western side of Fraser Island mid-morning Thursday and was transported to the mainland by a private vessel to be treated at Hervey Bay Hospital.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman told the Chronicle the man was kept under observation before being discharged.

Two children have also been treated for stinger injuries after swimming off Fraser Island's western side throughout the past two weeks.

Wide Bay Capricorn Surf Life Saving Branch's life saving service coordinator Julie Davis confirmed Hervey Bay Surf Life Savers conducted stinger drags yesterday.

"Drags will continue to be conducted from Moon Point and Wathumba on Fraser Island's western side," she said.

"The Life Guard Information Service began Thursday with the help of Volunteer Marine Rescue and will run until Australia day."

In it's second year of operation, the information service provides a life guard to deliver pamphlets on marine stinger safety and treatment to campers, vessels and charter boats on Fraser Island.

"We just want people to be aware of the possibility of irukandji in the area and be vigilant especially with children," Ms Davis said.

"It is not a common thing to be stung, there is no set pattern and no particular time or tide you are more likely to be stung.

"The best thing to do if you think you have been stung is dose the area in vinegar, call 000 and get to a hospital as soon as possible.

"There are stinger suits available for purchase if anyone would like them."

Burnett Local Marine Advisory Committee chairwoman and marine scientist Sue Sargent said changes in the East Australian Current, which is found on the eastern side of Fraser Island, was a contributing factor to the changes in species.

"Irukandji are not typically found this far south and due to factors like climate change the EAC has sped up meaning juvenile species which enter it and would not normally have survived the slower journey are being found further south where the water is an ambient temperature for them," she said.

"I'm not a specialist in jellyfish but we are also seeing the same with tropical fish species which is a great thing for the local diving industry.

"It is a mixed bag but it is ultimately still uncommon for people to be stung by irukandji on the Fraser Coast, the biggest challenge is that with the holidays season there are more people in the water which increases the likelihood of people being stung."