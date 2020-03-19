Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Northern NSW.
A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Northern NSW. Marc Stapelberg
News

Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Northern NSW

David Kirkpatrick
by
19th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FOURTH case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Northern NSW.

Wayne Jones, the Chief Executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, said another positive test had been returned late last night.

He confirmed the fourth case while speaking on ABC North Coast.

Meanwhile, health authorities are chasing up further contacts for the third patient who tested positive for coronavirus on the North Coast.

It's understood this person was on Virgin flight VA1141 from Sydney to Ballina on March 10.

They want to speak to people seated in rows seven to 11.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus northern nsw local health district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        At risk of coronavirus? Meet your (free) personal shopper

        premium_icon At risk of coronavirus? Meet your (free) personal shopper

        News WITHIN hours, this Lennox Head woman had received numerous offers from other people volunteering to help.

        Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

        Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

        News NSW Health is alerting fellow passengers who were "close contacts"

        Hecke video: ‘You don’t need the flu jab’

        premium_icon Hecke video: ‘You don’t need the flu jab’

        News She insists she’s not an ‘anti-vaxxer’. SEE THE VIDEO

        Mum of six charged with possessing dangerous drugs

        premium_icon Mum of six charged with possessing dangerous drugs

        News A Proserpine mother of six, charged with possessing dangerous drugs, has been let...