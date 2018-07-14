Menu
Login
Health

Fourth case of meningococcal disease reported on Coast

14th Jul 2018 11:07 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM

A FOURTH case of meningococcal disease has been detected on the Sunshine Coast, the second in just three weeks.

At the same time last year, there were two cases reported on Queensland Health's notifiable conditions register.

There were five in total in 2017 and only one in 2016.

The most recent case was reported in the week commencing July 2, with another in mid-June.

Meningococcal disease is an acute bacterial infection that can cause death within hours if not recognised and treated in time.

There have been 27 cases recorded across Queensland so far this year, 10 less than at the same time last year.

editors picks meningococcal queensland health
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping COLES will continue to offer its heavy-duty plastic bags for free to help customers transition away from … plastic bags.

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    Community "Because of her, we can” was a fitting theme for this celebration

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Movies Hollywood actor will be part of a special screening this week

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    Movies Advance screenings will be held by two local cinemas

    Local Partners