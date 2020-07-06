Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RESCUE: POLICE and Marine Rescue are assiting a fishing boat off Evans Head whic hhas four adults on board.
RESCUE: POLICE and Marine Rescue are assiting a fishing boat off Evans Head whic hhas four adults on board.
News

RESCUE AT SEA: Four people stranded after boat engine fails

Alison Paterson
6th Jul 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and Ballina Marine Rescue are on their way to rescue four people on a fishing boat off the coast of Evans Head on Monday morning.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said officers are liaising with Marine Rescue at an incident involving a 7m fishing boat off the coast at Evans Head.

"Four people are on a fishing boat 2km off Evans Head with engine failure," he said.

"We understand there are four adults on board, all with life jackets and everyone is okay.

"Marine Rescue are on their way."

Insp McKenna said one of the people on board the stricken vessel called police using a mobile phone.

"It looks like they have gone out for a fish and have had some engine trouble," he said.

It comes after a horror weekend on NSW waters.

Two cousins and their mate out for a day of fishing died on Sunday when their boat hit rocks and overturned in Sydney's south.

marine rescue ballina
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        premium_icon ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        News Social media platforms are being urged to clamp down on dangerous misinformation around the coronavirus as thousands of Victorians refuse vital tests.

        How did Nimbin's cannabis campaigner fare in by-election?

        premium_icon How did Nimbin's cannabis campaigner fare in by-election?

        News ELECTION candidate asks why growing cannabis in one state has been decriminalised...

        Drugs, knife seized after car search at surf beach

        premium_icon Drugs, knife seized after car search at surf beach

        News POLICE found what they allege may be magic mushrooms and a knife when the searched...

        Fly direct to Canberra three times a week

        premium_icon Fly direct to Canberra three times a week

        News FLY Pelican reinstated the service to the country’s capital city after a nine-year...