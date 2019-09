Area on the Bruce Hwy at Etna creek. Picture: Mark Calleja / file

Queensland police are seeking public help to find four children who are missing from Etna Creek.

A 13-year-old girl, 12-year-old boy, 11-year-old girl and five-year-old boy were last seen at an address on the Bruce Highway south of Steiners Road about 2:45pm on Tuesday, police say.

The children are believed to be travelling together.