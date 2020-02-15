Four men arrested after dangerous police pursuit

FOUR men have been arrested following a pursuit of a stolen car through several Northern Rivers towns this morning.

The incident began about 1.55am on Saturday, February 15, when police attempted to stop a Toyota Yaris – which was allegedly speeding – on Woodburn Street, Evans Head.

Police allege the driver ignored the direction and a pursuit was initiated between the townships of Evans Head and Woodburn, before it was terminated due to safety concerns.

Police later confirmed the car had been stolen.

A short time later the stolen car was seen heading north on the Pacific Highway towards Broadwater.

A second pursuit began at Wardell and continued to Ellis Road, Alstonville, where four men – aged 19, 20, 22 and 25 – were arrested shortly before 2.30am and taken to Ballina Police Station.

The 22-year-old driver was subjected to a breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.142.

The Ballina man was charged with two counts of not stopping during a police pursuit and driving dangerously, a mid-range PCA, driving while disqualified and taking and driving a car without conveyance.

He was been refused bail and was expected to appear in Lismore Local Court Saturday afternoon.

The three passengers have been released pending further inquiries.