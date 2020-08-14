4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

Police arrested Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, for the murder of a South Lismore man.

Police arrested Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, for the murder of a South Lismore man.

ONE of four men accused of being involved in a fight that resulted in the death of an East Lismore man in Ballina is expected to have his charges certified by the court soon.

Police will allege Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, Tyrese Hickling, 19, Heath Lyndan Cooper and Jeral Milner were involved in a fight near Hill and Park street, East Ballina on December 23.

During the fight, 24-year-old Jesse Vilkelis-Curas suffered what was described by police at the time as "catastrophic head injuries".

Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, was taken off life support at Gold Coast University Hospital on Boxing Day, five days after he was involved in an alleged attack in Ballina.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital before being taken off life-support on Boxing Day and died.

Only Mr Larsen-Tai has been charged with murder, as well as assault occasioning death, affray and aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

Both Mr Hickling and Mr Milner are facing charges of affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others and common assault.

Mr Cooper has been charged with affray.

Mr Hickling will have his charges certified ahead of his next court appearance on October 14 at Lismore Local Court.

The three other co-accused will also appear before Lismore Local Court on October 14 for further mention.