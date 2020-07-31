Four men allegedly involved in Ballina murder face court

Police arrested Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, for the murder of a South Lismore man.

FOUR men accused of being involved in the killing of an East Lismore man in Ballina have had their case delayed again.

Police will allege Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, Tyrese Hickling, 19, Heath Lyndan Cooper and Jeral Milner were all involved in a fight which resulted in the death of 24-year-old Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

The fight occurred near Hill and Park street, East Ballina on December 23.

Mr Vilkelis-Curas was taken in Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering, what were described by police at the time, as "catastrophic head injuries".

He was taken off life-support on Boxing Day and died.

Only Mr Larsen-Tai has been charged with murder, assault occasioning death, affray and aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

Both Mr Hickling and Mr Milner are facing charges of affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others and common assault.

Mr Cooper has been charged with affray.

Their matters were briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where it was heard the Department of Public Prosecutions was still finalising a crime scene statement.

Mr Larsen-Tai's defence lawyer, James Fuggle, said he was yet to receive the statement but some of the legal representatives for the co-accused had sighted the document late Tuesday.

All matters involving the four men were adjourned to August 12 for further mention.

Meanwhile, Hickling pleaded guilty to a separate larceny charge for taking two bottles of bourbon from a store in February.

He was convicted with no penalty imposed by the court.