Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenager has been charged after allegedly spitting in the face of an ambulance officer rendering assistance after being involved in a car crash this morning.
A teenager has been charged after allegedly spitting in the face of an ambulance officer rendering assistance after being involved in a car crash this morning.
Crime

Teenager charged after allegedly spitting on paramedic

by SAM FLANAGAN
17th Sep 2020 9:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly spitting in the face of an ambulance officer rendering them assistance after being involved in a car crash.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a crash on Brabon Rd and the Bruce Highway in Beach Holm this morning just after 3.30am.

On arrival the 17-year-old driver involved in the accident wasn't cooperative with the QAS, ignoring their attempts to render medical assistance as he scoured through his car looking for his phone.

It's alleged the teen then became agitated and threw his phone on the ground, causing it to break.

The Queensland Police Service were called to assist and were required to restrain the 17-year-old as he became increasingly aggressive.

The teen is then alleged to have spat in the face and chest region of a QAS officer providing medical assistance.

It's alleged the boy also spat at relative who was at the scene.

The boy was transported to the Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition and was sedated.

Medical staff obtained blood for the purposes of a blood-alcohol test as police continue their investigation into the crash.

Police charged the boy with serious assault of a public officer, wilful damage and public nuisance.

The 17-year-old will appear in Children's Court on September 23.

Originally published as FOUL: Boy charged after spitting on paramedic

assault crime paramedic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The plan to get you dining outdoors in the summer sun

        Premium Content The plan to get you dining outdoors in the summer sun

        News Hospitality big names such as Justin Hemmes and Neil Perry are being enlisted to help ensure we can enjoy the coming summer sun in a COVID-safe way.

        REVEALED: Alarming trend in local COVID tests

        Premium Content REVEALED: Alarming trend in local COVID tests

        Health Authorities are concerned at significant change in testing rates.

        Prisoner to stand trial over alleged murder of fellow inmate

        Premium Content Prisoner to stand trial over alleged murder of fellow inmate

        News Police will allege he killed a Ballina man in a remand centre

        $34M hotel rejected: 'City style trying to impose itself'

        Premium Content $34M hotel rejected: 'City style trying to impose itself'

        Council News Why a proposed $34 million hotel, function space won’t be approved