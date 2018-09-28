Gamers losing their mind over Fortnite pets

SEASON six of Fortnite is here and, after mixed player reactions from last season, Epic have once again made some huge changes to spice up the game.

While many prominent Fortnite streamers thought season five was the weakest season to date, others enjoyed the new gameplay changes and interesting plot twists.

In season five, rifts zapped an alien-like purple cube onto the map which moved around, leaving strange runes in its wake. The cube then entered the water at Loot Lake, turning the it purple and bouncy.

In season six, Epic Games seem to be looking to maintain the momentum that has made Fortnite the pop-culture juggernaut it has become.

The latest season could be the best yet.

MAP CHANGES

The lake has seen the biggest changes, with the cube in the centre of the lake forcing the surrounding area to float in the air. There is giant vortex around it, which limits entry by skydiving or gliding, so your best option is to land there from the start to

explore fully. This area may continue to see changes as the season progresses.

Therunes that the cube left around the map have transformed the surrounding landscape, with new chest spawns and a new consumable item. The new Shadow stone will make you invisible if you stand still, but also unable to use weapons. You can pass through objects

like a ghost, while suffering no fall damage and also moving faster. The effect lasts 45 seconds but can be exited early.

The promise of an underground bunker in Wailing Woods has finally been fulfilled, with new areas to explore underneath buildings. The Easter Island heads have disappeared, and while many rifts are now gone, they have not left the game completely, with some still

appearing around the map.

There is also a new haunted castle location near haunted hills, as well as corn fields to suit the horror and western themes of season six. More changes will likely be discovered as players and streamers explore the new map in the coming weeks.

WEAPON AND ITEM CHANGES

The Impulse Grenade, Suppressed Submachine Gun, Light Machine Gun, Bouncer, and Remote Explosives, have all been vaulted. While the grappler mechanics have been tweaked to consider momentum when hitting objects, and the overpowered double-barrel shotgun has unsurprisingly been nerfed.

COSMETIC CHANGES AND PETS!

Pets are now in the game as back bling, with you able to carry a dog, baby dragon or chameleon as a companion. They also make noises as you jump from the battle bus or eliminate an enemy, as well as looking cute as while moving around on your back and shoulders.

There are also some amazing new skins this season, which look to be following a variety of dress up themes including horror/halloween, and Western. Fortnite teased us glimpses of this in the lead up to season 6, showing us of the new skins available to battle pass owners.

BATTLE PASS

As usual the season six battle pass offers access to exclusive new cosmetics including skins, emotes, back bling, contrails, and for the first time background music for the lobby.

The battle pass costs

1000 V-Bucks (AU$14.95) or for 2800 V-Bucks (AU$37.95) you get the battle pass, as well as the first 25 tiers unlocked, granting immediate access to new skins and emotes.

As always you get free V-Bucks as you progress through the tiers, so if you're savvy, you can get all future battle passes for free!

CROSS PLATFORM PLAY

Sony recently announced that it would enable cross-platform game play for Fortnite, enabling gamers on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and even mobile devices to all compete against each other simultaneously.

WEEK 1 CHALLENGES

Free Challenges

• Pickup a Legendary Item in Different Matches

• Regain health from a Cozy Campfire

• Stage 1 Search Chests

Battle Pass Challenges

• Apply Shields

• Stage 1: Land at Junk Junction

• Dance under different Streetlight Spotlights

• Eliminate Opponents in different named locations

For a full list of changes in season 6, see the patch notes V.600 here.