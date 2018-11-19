Menu
Login
Fortnite Battle Royale video game. Supplied (Epic Games)
Fortnite Battle Royale video game. Supplied (Epic Games)
Technology

Fortnite takes major gaming award

by Mike Cook
19th Nov 2018 12:27 PM

2018 has been a solid year for gamers, which made voting for the Golden Joystick Ultimate Game of the Year all the more divisive.

This year, the coveted title was awarded to Fortnite Battle Royale.

Surprised? You shouldn't be. Fortnite has logged a whopping 8.3 million concurrent players, with 78.3 million recorded gamers in one month alone.

Given the amount of attention the game has received - from a Monopoly version to parents who pay for Fortnite tutoring - it was undoubtedly expected to rank high on Golden Joystick's list.

The position as #1 however divided gamers on social media. While some defended the accolade, others shunned the game calling it the outcome of swarms of 10-year-olds voting. One gamer went as far as comparing Fortnite winning best game to Taylor Swift composing a symphony rivalling Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata.

Die-hard fans defended Fortnite's win, engaging in a social media battle royale commending the game. Proud gamers labelled it deserving, loveable and worthy of winning Ultimate Game of the Year for the tireless efforts of developers.

The annual Golden Joystick awards created a debate about what constitutes an award-winning game. The award was heavily criticised for being a popularity contest, favouring the amount of players over gameplay and gaming innovation.

Many believed there were other games released in 2018 more deserving of accolades, two of which came close to taking the gaming crown. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4gave Fortnite a run for its money taking second and third positions respectively.

Many other games also cleaned up at the award ceremony; God of War won Best Storytelling, Subnautica was awarded best PC game and Forza Horizon 4 took out the Xbox Game of the Year.

Other notable previous winners of the prestigious Ultimate Game of the Year award include Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dark Souls, Grand Theft Auto and The Elder Scroll.

dead redemption editors picks fortnite gaming

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners