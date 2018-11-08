F1 to go racing in Vietnam from 2020

FORMULA 1 is heading to Vietnam.

The sports ownership, Liberty Media, revealed its first new race by announcing a street race in the country's capital Hanoi.

A track will be built on the western edge of the city in time for the 2020 season.

RENAULT: WEBBER'S GRAVE FEAR'S FOR RICCIARDO

ENGINE: RICCIARDO BACKFLIPS ON FINALE THREAT

FLASH: RAIKKONEN'S PLAN TO STOP "STUPIDITY"

Vietnam will be the first new venue that Liberty Media have added to the calendar since taking over the running of the sport from Bernie Ecclestone at the start of last year.

F1's chairman and CEO Chase Carey said it was an exciting opportunity to include a country with such a bright future.

"Since we became involved in this sport in 2017, we have talked about developing new destination cities to broaden the appeal of Formula 1 and the Vietnamese Grand Prix is a realisation of that ambition," he said.

Daniel Ricciardo celebrates a Formula 1 win.

"We are thrilled to be here in Hanoi, one of the most exciting cities in the world right now with such a rich history and an incredible future ahead of it.

"We are really looking forward to seeing Formula 1 cars speeding around the streets of this fantastic city from 2020."

Mai Tuen Dung, head of the government office in Hanoi, said it was a great addition to Vietnam's many tourism opportunities.

"People in the area have been asked for their opinions on holding the race and they have shown their support, to attract tourists," he said.