Former Whitsunday Times editor starts unique gift business

Former Whitsunday Times editor Leanne Abernethy has started her own business called Front Page Gifts offering mock front pages of newspapers for special occasions. Photo: Tropix Photography

Former Whitsunday Times editor Leanne Abernethy has started her own business called Front Page Gifts offering mock front pages of newspapers for special occasions. Photo: Tropix Photography

A former Whitsunday Times editor is channelling her decades of experience in the newspaper industry into a new gift business offering custom-made mock front pages of newspapers.

Based in the Whitsundays, Leanne Abernethy is offering the gifts via online orders and has been shipping them all over Australia for the past six months.

There has even been some recent interest from potential international customers.

The pages are designed to help celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, engagements, births and other milestones.

With more than 30 years' experience in regional newspapers in New South Wales, ACT and Queensland, Ms Abernethy writes the story, designs the page, then prints and frames the gift.

More stories:

Last flying boat left in Australia to return to Whitsundays

Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Ms Abernethy said it had been a newsroom tradition for many years to present journalists with mock front pages as farewell gifts for journalists moving on from a publication.

"I was the editor of the Whitsunday Times for more than seven years and introduced the idea of giving mock front pages of the Times to our former staff," she said.

"This was a tradition in many newsrooms I worked in over three decades and this just takes that idea one step further."

Ms Abernethy has a professional writing degree and was a journalist, editor, manager and multimedia director for more than 30 years until June 2020 when she was made redundant during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I knew journalism jobs would be scarce and wanted to stay living in the Whitsundays so I decided it was time to branch out on my own," she said.

Whitsunday Times founder Bill Smith and long-time editor Leanne Abernethy.

Ms Abernethy also provides public relations and business development services.

The pages created through Front Page Gifts are personalised and could be a great way to make mum feel special for Mother's Day on May 9.

The gifts are printed in full colour as an A3 print (the size of a newspaper) and then framed or laminated.

For more information about Front Page Gifts click here or phone Ms Abernethy on 0414 641 114.