Former Rooster denies Napa leak

FORMER NRL bad boy Paul Carter has denied releasing the explicit videos featuring Dylan Napa, after claims it may have been part of an extortion plot.

As Napa again met with lawyers and the NRL integrity unit, a text message from an unknown source was circulated on Tuesday and alleged Carter was responsible for releasing the videos.

The message, which appeared on the internet later in the day, mentioned a "senior Roosters staff member" claiming Carter was a past member of a WhatsApp player group at the centre of the scandal, as well as alleging the pair fell out 18 months ago.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, part of the message read: "Each day or two that he doesn't get paid his asking money he is then releasing a new video, and has deliberately started with the tame ones and threatening to build up to some pretty nasty ones."

The Roosters and Carter categorically denied the suggestions.

Carter played 40 NRL matches for the Gold Coast Titans, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters.

He was dogged by disciplinary issues throughout his career, losing his Titans contract in 2014 for unspecified disciplinary issues; his Rabbitohs contract on the back of issue relating to alcohol; and an immediate dismissal from the Roosters midway through the 2017 season.

Carter also told The Herald that Napa had messaged him personally to say he didn't believe the claims.

"I heard the allegations from people close to me who messaged me in disbelief asking, 'What's going on here?' I was in shock," Carter said.

"Then I started getting a lot of follower requests on social media. I found that a bit strange. A friend, an ex-player I played with, gave me the heads-up. 'I want to let you know that I've heard this …'

"I got on the front foot and called my manager, who also manages Dylan, and I wanted to clear it up straight away."

The Herald reported the Napa videos were posted "four to five years" ago on a private WhatsApp group involving other players.

But in what appears to be an act of revenge porn, a third tape has reportedly surfaced with Napa referring to himself as "Big Papi", as he was in the first video released last week.

Dylan Napa is a new Canterbury Bulldogs signing.

At the weekend, the NRL Memes page on Facebook promised to share a second video of the star "doing a lot of weird s---, including giving himself a prostate exam".

On Saturday, a second video, which has been viewed by news.com.au, emerged and it began by showing a fully clothed person shadow boxing, before the camera pans to a near-naked man, allegedly Napa, touching himself.

There are also reports Napa has told the Bulldogs he knows who took the videos but won't reveal the person's identity.

Wide World of Sports reported the first clip was filmed by a former teammate during a trip by his previous club the Roosters to the US after they won the 2013 grand final.