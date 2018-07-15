Menu
CRASH DRIVER: Former State Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson is understood to be in a Brisbane Hospital.
Politics

Former MP Leanne Donaldson named as driver in train crash

by Domanii Cameron, Jay Fielding, Sarah Steger,
14th Jul 2018 11:02 PM | Updated: 15th Jul 2018 8:16 AM

FORMER Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson was the driver who crashed into a cane train on Friday, The Sunday Mail is reporting.

Ms Donaldson was travelling along Burnett Heads Rd about 11.15am on Friday when her car collided with the train, causing three cane bins to derail.

She was trapped inside the hatchback for almost an hour before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital with serious neck and leg injuries.

The Sunday-Mail understands she was later transferred to a Brisbane hospital.

Police and emergency services workers on the scene of a cane train and car crash near Bundaberg.
A 57-year-old driver on board the cane train was also taken to Bundaberg Hospital with a minor back injury.

A Labor spokeswoman last night told The Sunday Mail that Ms Donaldson was surrounded by family and that they were seeking the utmost privacy at this time.

Ms Donaldson, who is in her 40s, lives in Burnett Heads.

She won the seat of Bundaberg from current mayor Jack Dempsey at the 2015 election.

The former agriculture minister was defeated by the LNP's David Batt at last November's election.

Bundaberg News Mail

