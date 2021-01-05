Menu
AXED: Former Lismore City Council general manager Gary Murphy has been sacked from his role as CEO at NSW’s Central Coast Council who appear to be $89M in debt. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Former Lismore GM sacked over $89M deficit

Alison Paterson
5th Jan 2021 11:30 AM
Former Lismore general manager Gary Murphy has been sacked from his latest job as Central Coast Council chief executive officer by the council's recently appointed administrator.

Dick Persson, who took on the role as Central Coast Council's administrator in October 2020, this week announced he had formally terminated Mr Murphy from the position.

Central Coast Council's finances have been undergoing a forensic audit after the organisation was found to be $89 million in the red.

Mr Murphy who had the top job for seven years at Lismore City Council has been on leave since being stood down last year.

In statement issued on Monday and reported by Government News, the council said Mr Persson had terminated Mr Murphy effective immediately in accordance with the provisions of his contract of employment.

"Recruitment of a new chief executive officer will commence shortly," council said in a statement.

In the meantime, acting chief executive officer Rik Hart and chief operations officers Malcolm Ryan "will continue to head the organisation through the challenging times ahead", the statement said.

The Northern Star will attempt to contact Mr Murphy for a comment.

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock and Lismore City Council have also been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, Janelle Saffin MP declined to comment on the matter.

