Former Liberal MP ‘sex with student’ trip was work related

A FORMER Liberal MP has told the WA corruption watchdog that a five-day trip to Darwin, where 'he had sex with a European student he met on the website Seeking Arrangement', was work related.

The trip cost WA taxpayers more than $8000 and was detailed in a report by the WA Corruption and Crime Commission alleging former Liberal MP Phil Edman used taxpayers' money to visit strip clubs and quaff fine wine.

The report, tabled in WA state parliament last Tuesday, laid bare allegations of misuse of the MP's parliamentary allowances.

The report alleged the Darwin trip took place in December 2014 and Mr Edman said he was looking at the museum and the World War II batteries of Darwin.

However the report alleged a European student, referred to as Ms Y, told the WA Corruption and Crime Commission she met Mr Edman on Seeking Arrangement and he was visiting her while she worked as an au pair in Darwin.

The tabled report alleged Mr Edman's allowance paid for a $300 meal at the up-market Char restaurant on Darwin Esplanade, his $4500 accommodation bill at the former Darwin SkyCity Casino and an Avis rental car.

The European student told the Commission they had a sexual relationship while he was visiting Darwin.

She told the Commission that, apart from answering a "couple of emails", Mr Edman did not appear to do any work while with her in Darwin.

The report said, when asked if the woman had stayed with him in his hotel room, Mr Edman told examiners he didn't think she did, but couldn't remember.

The Commission report found Mr Edman created aliases to engage with women via the paid subscription website Seeking Arrangement.

One woman, who met Mr Edman through the website, told the Corruption and Crime Commission women went on the site seeking someone who could help them out financially. The Corruption and Crime Commission handed down a finding of serious misconduct against him.

Mr Edman lost his seat in WA parliament at the last election.