Former Lennox surf lifesaver ready for next challenge

THAT’S LIFE: Former Lennox Head lifesaver Tanyn Lyndon was philosophical about his fourth place at the end of the 2019/20 Ironman Series which concluded at North Cronulla on Sunday January 19, 2020. Photo: David Clark

DESPITE a massive effort, former Lennox Head surf lifesaver Tanyn Lyndon narrowly missed out on the podium at the final of the 2019 / 2020 Nutri-Grain Ironman series on Sunday.

Lyndon, who is the current Queensland Ironman champion, said the event did not play out as he had hoped, but he still claimed fourth place.

Beaten into second and third place by his Kurrawa SLSC teammates, Lyndon finished ahead of another former North Coast product, Jy Timperley, who finished a respectable seventh.

The 27-year-old said he did his best at the event, which was held at North Cronulla Beach in Sydney.

“I was in a pretty good place going into the series but I could not capitalise in the final round,” he said.

“It was not the race result I wanted.”

Although Lyndon finished in 14th place on Sunday, his excellent results from earlier in the season helped boost his rankings and saw him placed in the top four for the series.

In 2019 he decided to skip the Coolangatta Gold, which now doubles as the first round of the series, due to work commitments.

Lyndon finished third in the Super Sprint round at Bulli in December after a runner-up finish in the second round of the competition on the Gold Coast in November..

But he said he was now looking to the future.

“It would have been great to have had a better finish and taken out the series,” he said.

“But that’s life.

“I came away with a smile on my face and that’s all that matters.”

Lyndon said he was now back on the tools and headfirst into training as he prepares for the forthcoming state championships in March.

“From here it’s more focusing on state and Aussie titles,” he said.

“I leave all the stress behind in the water.”