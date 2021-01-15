Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former long-serving Courier-Mail journalist has gone missing, after he was last seen waiting in his car on Thursday afternoon.
A former long-serving Courier-Mail journalist has gone missing, after he was last seen waiting in his car on Thursday afternoon.
News

Former journalist missing on the Gold Coast

15th Jan 2021 3:18 PM

Former Courier-Mail journalist Lawrie Kavanagh, 85, has gone missing on the Gold Coast, last seen waiting in his car at Bundall on Thursday afternoon.

Kavanagh, who has a medical condition, was last seen parked in his 2012 white Skoda Yeti SUV registration 168SKW at Corporate Centre One, on Bundall Rd, a family member said.

He had been waiting in the SUV beside the Gyroscope landmark outside the highrise from 2pm, but the car was gone when a relative returned there at 4pm.

Former Courier-Mail journalist Lawrie Kavanagh. Picture: Supplied
Former Courier-Mail journalist Lawrie Kavanagh. Picture: Supplied

 

Kavanagh recently moved to a retirement village on the Gold Coast and was unfamiliar with roads in the area and did not have a mobile phone with him at the time, the family member said.

"We're very worried that he was become confused, driven off and lost his way in peak-hour traffic," the family member said.

"It's unusual that he hasn't stopped to ask someone for help and there has been no contact or sightings overnight."

The long-serving Courier-Mail journalist retired in 1999 after a career spanning five decades with the newspaper. He covered two Olympic Games, three Commonwealth Games, and a Kangaroo rugby league tour of Great Britain.

 

Lawrie Kavanagh was last seen his Skoda Yeti at Bundall on Thursday.
Lawrie Kavanagh was last seen his Skoda Yeti at Bundall on Thursday.

 

He later became a signature news columnist and feature writer for the paper and had several books of his stories, mainly about Queensland, published in the 1990s.

Kavanagh is described as 180cm tall with a proportionate build, grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue denim jeans and a dark navy polo shirt. He may be wearing a Maroons rugby league cap.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the SUV or any information should contact police on 131444.

Originally published as Former journalist missing on the Gold Coast

courier mail lawrie kavanagh missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I couldn’t have found a better job’: Life changing turnaround

        Premium Content ‘I couldn’t have found a better job’: Life changing...

        News Help from a disability employment service provider was enough for the local resident to get a job in a new industry.

        Something’s brewing, as distillery switches to a new home

        Premium Content Something’s brewing, as distillery switches to a new home

        News The boutique enterprise hopes to open its Ballina Shire precinct to the public for...

        Big clue on when music festivals will come back to Byron Bay

        Premium Content Big clue on when music festivals will come back to Byron Bay

        News Liquor & Gaming NSW has not received any applications for 2021.

        Skydiver flown to hospital after collision during free fall

        Premium Content Skydiver flown to hospital after collision during free fall

        News Two people collided after jumping from 10,000 feet