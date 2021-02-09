Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The son of a former counter-terrorism officer has faced court charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
The son of a former counter-terrorism officer has faced court charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
Crime

Former counter-terror cop’s son faces court on sex charges

by Sean Fewster, Mitch Mott
9th Feb 2021 5:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The son of a former SA Police counter-terrorism specialist, marksman and trainer of overseas security officers has faced court charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Lucas Niera-Zaloumis appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court briefly on Tuesday morning as part of the committal process.

Niera-Zaloumis, 20, has yet to plead to one count of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 17 years of age.

Magistrate Simon Smart heard that prosecutors would be laying a new information against the 20-year-old which would not include a previous charge of engage in sexual intercourse with a person without consent.

Mr Smart allowed an adjournment of 12 weeks for the prosecution to finalise the case against Niera-Zaloumis.

Lucas Nieva-Zaloumis leaves the Adelaide Magistrates Court after facing charges of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent with a person under 17. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards
Lucas Nieva-Zaloumis leaves the Adelaide Magistrates Court after facing charges of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent with a person under 17. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

In documents filed with the courts, prosecutors allege that Niera-Zaloumis had unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 17 in August 2019 in Adelaide.

He would have been 19 years old at the time of the offence.

Niera-Zaloumis' father, Danny Zaloumis, is a former member of SA Police's high-risk tactical operations and counter-terrorism operations sections.

On his curriculum vitae websites, he outlines his skills as a marksman with semiautomatic, fully-automatic and nonlethal weaponry.

He also details other roles performed during his 20-year police career prior to his departure in 2012, when he moved into the security industry training staff for work in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Zaloumis now works as a director of franchise development for A Unique Life Concept, which markets skincare and beauty products.

It is not suggested that Mr Zaloumis engaged in any alleged wrongdoing.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

Originally published as Former counter-terror cop's son faces court on sex charges

child sex abuse counter-terrorism court crime danny zaloumis lucas niera-zaloumis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police call for dashcam footage of truck, bike crash

        Premium Content Police call for dashcam footage of truck, bike crash

        News Crash investigators are calling on anyone who witnessed a truck driver colliding with a cyclist on Monday to contact them.

        ‘We arise from the ashes’: Iconic restaurant back after fire

        Premium Content ‘We arise from the ashes’: Iconic restaurant back after fire

        News "The last year has been momentous … we have got through this"

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?