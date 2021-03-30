Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The moment of the alleged assault was captured in a mobile phone video.
The moment of the alleged assault was captured in a mobile phone video.
News

Former cop charged over alleged on-duty assault of teen faces court

Aisling Brennan
30th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former NSW Police officer who allegedly assaulted a teenager while on duty on the Northern Rivers will undergo a mental health assessment.

In September 2019, officers attached to Richmond Police District commenced an extensive review regarding an alleged assault in Casino involving a then 39-year-old senior constable and a 17-year-old teenage boy.

The officer, formerly attached to Richmond Police District, was on duty at the time of the alleged incident.

The now 40-year-old man was charged with common assault on February 7 for the alleged incident.

When his matter was mentioned in Lismore Local Court on March 22, the man’s solicitor applied for an adjournment to allow his client to undergo a mental health assessment.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter under Section 32.

He is no longer a member of the NSW Police Force.


alleged assault casino crime lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire reported on Pacific Highway this afternoon

        Premium Content Fire reported on Pacific Highway this afternoon

        News Emergency fire crews are responding to reports of a fire

        EXPLAINED: NSW Health’s latest advice after QLD COVID cases

        EXPLAINED: NSW Health’s latest advice after QLD COVID cases

        Health Two of QLD’s new COVID-19 cases visited Byron Bay while infectious

        State on alert as cases cross border

        State on alert as cases cross border

        Health NSW on alert after two Queensland COVID cases visited Byron Bay

        New covid clinics to be opened after Byron's COVID contact

        New covid clinics to be opened after Byron's COVID contact

        Health Queensland authorities confirm “significant community transmission”