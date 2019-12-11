Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Philip McKeon, the child star of award-winning 80s sitcom Alice, has died at the age of 55.
Philip McKeon, the child star of award-winning 80s sitcom Alice, has died at the age of 55.
TV

Former child star dead at 55

by Nate Day
11th Dec 2019 7:12 PM

Philip McKeon, best known for playing Tommy Hyatt on Alice in the early '80s, has died. He was 55.

The actor died in Texas on Tuesday after a long battle with illness, McKeon's spokesman Jeff Ballard told People magazine.

"We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil's passing," said Ballard in a statement to the outlet.

"His wonderful sense of humour, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life."

Philip McKeon, best known for playing Tommy Hyatt on Alice, has died aged 55. Picture: Getty.
Philip McKeon, best known for playing Tommy Hyatt on Alice, has died aged 55. Picture: Getty.

McKeon starred in Alice from 1976 to 1985 alongside Linda Lavin. The show won eight Golden Globes, and was based on Martin Scorsese's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

McKeon is survived by his sister Nancy McKeon, who starred in The Facts of Life.

After Alice ended, McKeon went on to star in a handful of other projects. His last on-screen appearance was 1994's Ghoulies IV.

He also directed a film and produced several others, including Teresa's Tattoo, which starred his sister.

McKeon later worked in the news industry and hosted a radio show in Wimberley, Texas, close to his family.

Actor Charlie Sheen paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter, sharing a black-and-white photo of himself with McKeon from 'No Day at the Beach' - the episode of the 1980s NBC anthology series Amazing Stories that they starred in together.

"Shared some wonderful moments in the 'trenches' with Phil McKeon many moons ago," Sheen wrote. "Over the past few decades, he was always a perfect gentleman and an ebullient spirit."

 

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

alice death philip mckeon television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigation into ‘incorrect’ landing at Ballina airport

        premium_icon Investigation into ‘incorrect’ landing at Ballina airport

        News ON APPROACH to the airport, the captain realised the plane’s speed and altitude were higher than normal.

        True Christmas spirit shared around a table

        True Christmas spirit shared around a table

        News Donations from Ballina businesses make it possible

        PHOTOS: Out and About at Ballina Farmers’ Markets

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Out and About at Ballina Farmers’ Markets

        News OUR photographer captured people enjoying the fresh food and produce at the...

        All a-board for Local Land Services

        premium_icon All a-board for Local Land Services

        News THE North Coast Local Land Services board is looking for people who represent their...