Former CBA exec named next Optus boss

by Derek Rose
5th Dec 2019 4:51 PM

FORMER Commonwealth Bank executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has been named the next chief executive of Optus, with the appointment taking effect next year.

On April 1 she will succeed Allen Lew, who is taking on the newly created role of chief executive of group strategy for Singtel and the country chief officer for Thailand.

Ms Bayer Rosmarin worked in several executive roles for CBA from 2003 through 2012 and again from 2013 to 2018.

Seen as a possible successor to Ian Narev as Commonwealth Bank's chief executive, she left in July 2018, a few months after the role instead went to Matt Comyn.

She has been deputy CEO of Optus' consumer division since March.

"I'm honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Optus at this exciting juncture, with 5G on the horizon and the Australian economy digitalising rapidly," she said in a statement.

Raised in South Africa, Ms Bayer Rosmarin is a graduate of Stanford University in California and in 2015 was named one of the top 10 business women in Australia by the Huffington Post.

Optus said that as Commonwealth Bank's group executive of institutional banking and markets she drove significant business growth and digital transformation programmes.

Mr Lew has been chief executive of Optus since 2014 and has held senior management roles with the company since 2014.

