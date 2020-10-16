Chickens, manure inside home: Former carer to stand trial

Michelle Leanne Stitt leaves Ipswich courthouse after being allowed bail in 2019. She has since been committed to stand trial. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)

THE former paid carer for an elderly woman will stand trial on charges that she failed in her duties of care to the 77-year-old.

At a special mention of the Crown prosecution case to allow defence counsel to cross-examine two prosecution witnesses, Michelle Leanne Stitt from Tarampa appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Stitt, 57, is charged with failing to supply the necessaries of life to the elderly woman between May 7 and May 30, 2019; and causing grievous bodily harm on May 29, 2019.

Both charges were classed as domestic violence offences.

The charges were laid after the elderly woman was taken to hospital on May 29, 2019 after she was found lying outside her Tarmapa home late at night.

Evidence was heard how police found dozens of chickens roaming freely inside the house, leaving manure droppings.

Intensive care specialist at Ipswich Hospital Dr Judith Ochola was cross-examined by defence barrister Simon Lewis on her statement about the elderly woman's health when admitted into medical care in May last year.

Dr Ochola said the appearance of an area of bruising across the woman's chest suggested it was a few days old and consistent with being a pressure injury.

Dr Ochola said it may be a prolonged pressure injury: "Very unlikely to be a fall in the way it extended across, band like."

"I recall the first time I saw it. It was like fishnet stocking or an imprint from the base of a pair of running shoes," he said.

Dr Ochola said she also noted bruises to the woman's upper arm.

When Mr Lewis inquired if bruises on the back of the head could be consistent with a fall, Dr Ochola said, "yes, it could be in keeping with a fall, yes."

She said she saw no medical evidence of the woman having suffered a major loss of blood, or internal bleeding.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Travis Ehrich was called to give evidence on Thursday.

Mr Lewis asked about the woman having chilblains on her feet, saying the doctor's report stated that she had been exposed to "extremely cold temperatures".

Dr Ochola said she was referring to prolonged exposure to temperatures "under 10C generally", with an exposure of 12 to 24 hours although there were other factors and variables.

Mr Lewis said paramedics documented that the woman's temperature had dropped to 24C.

Dr Ochola said it would take "more than a few hours" for body temperature to decrease by that amount.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Travis Ehrich said when he arrived at the property he found the house to be in an unhygienic state, and hoarding with boxes of old magazines and newspapers stacked to the ceiling.

He agreed with Mr Lewis that he saw dozens of chickens running around freely inside the house, with a build-up in faeces and that the conditions were unsanitary.

"Consistent with my client (Stitt) living in unsanitary conditions herself," Mr Lewis said.

"Yes," Sen Sgt Ehrich said.

The police investigation included use of a thermochron temperature logger.

The device recorded temperatures at 2.43am on June 2 - just a few days after the woman was found outside.

Sen Sgt Ehrich said police found a quantity of blood traces on a bathroom floor that proved to be the woman's.

Mr Lewis noted that police arrived at the house in the early hours of May 29 last year.

He said a witness had since given a statement as to seeing the woman on May 27 appearing to have significant bleeding to her mouth and nasal area.

"You have no evidence to suggest my client observed her to be in a non-responsive state," Mr Lewis said.

"No," Sen Sgt Ehrich said.

Magistrate Terry Duroux committed Stitt to stand trial on both charges in Ipswich District Court at a date to be set next year.

Stitt's bail was continued on the condition that she is to have no contact with the complainant or witnesses.