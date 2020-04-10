Violent thug holds fork to victim’s eyeball

A FORK wielded menacingly near a man's eyeball was one of the violent crimes a Rosewood man committed against strangers, a court has heard.

Ipswich District Court heard that in one violent incident Michael Vogler pinned a man to the floor and wielded a fork in one hand saying "I'll stab your eye".

In another incident he assaulted a Japanese traveller after the young man borrowed a cigarette lighter.

The quick thinking visitor snapped a photo of his attacker leaving the crime scene in a taxi which helped police identify and track down Vogler.

In the Crown prosecution case Michael Scott Vogler, 26, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty to robbery with violence/armed/in company; threatening violence; unlawful use of a stolen car; assault causing bodily harm; assault; and unlawful assault doing bodily harm when armed.

On June 11 last year Japanese traveller Takuya Miwa, 26, was outside the Apple store in Brisbane's Queen Street Mall when he borrowed a lighter from a group of people.

Soon after Vogler went over to him saying: "Is it funny. I'm going to punch you in the mouth".

Vogler used his right fist to punch Mr Miwa in the mouth which caused pain and bleeding. The injuries cost Mr Miwa $288 in dental treatment and antibiotics.

Police found Vogler drinking in Fortitude Valley and showed him a photo of himself (taken by Mr Miwa) and asked if he knew the male. Vogler was said to have replied: "I don't know but I reckon he is pretty good looking".

On November 10, 2018, Vogler stabbed a man in the abdomen after the 43-year-old complainant walked out of the Rosewood Hotel at 11pm to see what was happening on the street outside.

The man was woken from his sleep by Vogler yelling out "dogs, ass****s, c***s".

There was a verbal exchange before Vogler stabbed the man in the stomach.

Vogler threw the knife over the fence and the man told him to "piss off".

The pair fought but when the man went to walk back to the hotel Vogler attacked him from behind with two punches delivered to the back of his head, then grabbed him around the neck and threw him to the ground.

Vogler struck him nine times in the head, the court heard.

In a public nuisance incident at Bell St, Ipswich, police saw Vogler run down an alley carrying a wine bladder after fight with a man who was left bleeding from facial injuries.

Witnesses told police Vogler held a knife which he threw into a doorway but was located by the officers.

In other offences Vogler left the Royal Hotel at Gatton with a man and woman in a silver Ford Falcon at 1am on July 13, 2019.

The car's owner drove him to a house in Laidley, but as the driver turned into a driveway, Vogler, seated behind him, grabbed him around the neck pinning him to the seat and choking him.

When the Ford stopped the driver was able to get out but Vogler came at him delivering a series of punches with a closed fist.

The man fell to the ground and Vogler stomped on his back and kicked him.

His car keys were taken and he was dragged into the house where he was punched and fell to the floor.

Vogler pinned him down and while holding a fork just "an inch" from his eyeball threatened to stab him in the eye.

A resident of the house intervened and the frightened man ran out and hid down the street.

While hidden behind a fence he saw his Ford being driven past at high speed.

Police searched for Vogler and the stolen Ford and he was recorded on CCTV at Plainlands Caltex service station at 3am.

The damaged Ford Falcon was located in Laidley at midnight on July 15. The court told the owner received a $6812 damage bill for repairs.

Vogler, no stranger to the courts, was sentenced to two lengthy jail terms of 18 months and 12 months.

He was given a parole eligibility date of August 14.