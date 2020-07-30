Menu
Police and emergency services look over the burned out wreckage of a car where the driver died after it hit a tree and caught fire west of Iluka. Photo: Adam Hourigan
News

Forensic work continues to identify driver

Adam Hourigan
30th Jul 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:32 PM
POLICE have yet to determine the identity of a person killed in a single-vehicle crash near Iluka yesterday.

Grafton Police Station officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said that they would continue forensic investigations to identify the driver who was incinerated after their car left the road just before 2pm.

"Due to the nature of the deceased, we will have to gain identification through way of dental records or DNA," she said.

Chief Inspector Reid confirmed that there was only one person present in the car at the time of the crash.

>>> VIDEO: Police describe 'horrific' scene at fatal crash

"There was some confusion with some early reports coming in, but we have confirmed there's only one occupant," she said.

Witnesses told police they heard explosions after the car caught fire, with the impact and fire destroying the red sedan.

As police continue their investigations into the incident, Chief Inspector Reid urged anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle, or any information to contact local police.

Grafton Daily Examiner

