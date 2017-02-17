FORECAST: Perfect storm for a lazy weekend

GET ready for some good news: Relief from the heat is continuing up until Thursday, and what's more? Rain, rain, rain is on the forecast every day.

Lismore

Tomorrow will be hot with 35 degrees, but there's a 50% chance of rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

On Sunday expect to see 6-20mm of rain plus a possible thunderstorm, again in the afternoon or evening.

Then Monday through Wednesday will reach a beautiful 29 degrees with a medium to high chance of showers each day.

Friday will creep up to 30 degrees with a 70% chance of showers.

The overnight temperatures are forecast to remain between 19-21 degrees for the whole week, offering up a pleasant, air-conditioner and ceiling fan free sleep.

Ballina

Thunderstorms this weekend and rain all week, with temperatures ranging from 29 to 33 degrees.

Tomorrow will be the hottest, 33 degrees, while Monday and Tuesday will be the lowest with 29 degrees.

Casino

A hot one tomorrow (but nothing like last weekend) with 37 degrees.

There's a 70% chance of rain Saturday, a 90% chance of rain Sunday, and a chance of thunderstorms across both days.

Monday to Wednesday will remain in the low 30s and Thursday is set to reach 33.

There's rain forecast every day.

Today there's a severe thunderstorm warning in place for much of the east coast up to Grafton but the Northern Rivers isn't likely to see any activity.