Movie star Ford Mustang has landed Down Under

FORD'S Mustang Bullitt has roared into the country.

Only 700 examples of the most powerful Mustang ever sold in Australia are being made available to local customers.

Power comes from an uprated version of the brand's 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine (345kW/556Nm) which trumps the regular Mustang GT by just 6kW. The Bullitt edition is matched to a six-speed manual transmission only.

The limited edition pony car pays homage to the 1968 film Bullitt and is launched to coincide with the movie's 50th anniversary. The film stars legendary Hollywood frontman Steve McQueen and is best known for its manic chase scene through the streets of San Francisco.

Keeping true to the Bullitt heritage the limited edition sports the same green paintwork as the original with no exterior badging.

There are modern touches, though, such as 19-inch black alloy wheels, large Brembo brakes with red calipers and a cue-ball style gear knob with Bullitt logo.

The Mustang Bullitt is priced from $73,688 (before on-road costs) and the first deliveries will commence in October.

For those wanting an up close look at the feisty machine it will be on display at the 2018 Motorclassica event in Melbourne during early October.

"We're so pleased that enthusiasts will be able to see Mustang Bullitt in the metal for the very first time at Motorclassica," says Ford Australia chief Kay Hart.

"We're delighted to be part of what's a cornerstone event on the automotive calendar, and a great way to introduce Mustang Bullitt to Australia."

The current Ford Mustang is Australia's most popular sports car selling more than four times as many vehicles as its nearest rival the BMW 2-Series. The Ford Mustang is also the company's best selling passenger vehicle and is only outsold by the Ranger ute.