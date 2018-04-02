Menu
Login
Lifestyle

FOR SALE: Hilarious offers made for 'ashtray on wheels'

Sean Connors has taken to Facebook in a hilarious post to try and sell his sister's
Sean Connors has taken to Facebook in a hilarious post to try and sell his sister's "1990 something Mitsubishi Mirage". Facebook
Chloe Lyons
by

AN ADVERTISEMENT for an "ashtray on wheels" has garnered hilarious offers as people seek to trade cigarettes and half-eaten food for the car.

Sean Connors posted an ad for his sister's "1990 something Mitsubishi Mirage" on the Sunshine Coast Community Board, going for a steal at just $550.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In the entertaining post, Mr Connors described the car as boasting "damage on probably every panel and a little bit of rust here and there".

"Maccas rubbish blends in well with the countless free rollies and filters you get with this car," he said.

"If you don't want a car and just want an ashtray, this is also the vehicle for you.

"Good for a cheap af daily or something you wanna [sic] drive into a tree, doesn't bother me."

The manual car comes with no airbags, 19 lighters, four "pretty well fresh as f--- tyres" and a good running gear, but no registration or roadworthy certificate.

 

Sean Connors has taken to Facebook in a hilarious post to try and sell his sister's
Sean Connors has taken to Facebook in a hilarious post to try and sell his sister's "1990 something Mitsubishi Mirage". Facebook

Surprisingly, offers flowed in thick and fast for the car with some interesting trades suggested.

One person offered a $100 and a packet of Winfield blue cigarettes, while another said they could part with a 10 pack of Bundaberg ginger beer and a "half eaten sausage roll with what's left of the tomato sauce".

It's unclear if Mr Connors has taken anyone up on their offers.

Car's features:

  • No airbags
  • Manual gear box
  • 19 lighters
  • Four pretty well fresh as f--- tyres
  • Good running gear and engine [has] never had had any problems
  • Mechanically A1
  • As is, no registration or road worthy certificate

Topics:  car editors picks facebook for sale motoring offbeat sunshine coast community board

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now

Just In

Ian Moss brings back Matchbook on vinyl

Ian Moss brings back Matchbook on vinyl

HE is performing on the Northern Rivers later this year.

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

Officer said he hit boy with baton in attempt to restrain him.

MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

Lower Clarence Magpies forward Dalton Shaw carts the ball into the Casino Cougars defensive line.

EVAN Cochrane has parted ways with the Lower Clarence Magpies.

Songs in the key of Motown

FUNK: The stars of Songs in the Key of Motown.

Tribute show is coming back to the Northern Rivers

Local Partners