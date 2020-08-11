Footy club rallies to help injured player

RAMS REQUEST: Marist Brothers Ram are asking the Northern Rivers league community to help out player Nigel Marshall a self-employed landscaper who fractured his arm during a match last month. "Nige is the first to help others and now it's out turn to help him," said the club.

RAMS REQUEST: Marist Brothers Ram are asking the Northern Rivers league community to help out player Nigel Marshall a self-employed landscaper who fractured his arm during a match last month. "Nige is the first to help others and now it's out turn to help him," said the club.

IN THESE uncertain times, the bonds of the sporting community are even more important.

So when Marist Brothers Rams player Nigel Marshall went in for a tackle on July 26 against the Casino Cougars and came out with a serious arm fracture, the club has got behind the player and his family with a Go Fund Me campaign.

After a trip to the Lismore Base Hospital emergency room, Marshall was told he would require realignment surgery on his broken bone using a plate and screws.

But his league team have stepped up to help him get through this challenging time by creating the Go Fund Me campaignwith a modest target of $5,000.

According to fund creator and Rams member, Anthony Butler, Marshall has been told he won't be able to use his arm for a minimum of six to eight weeks.

"Nige is self-employed by owning his own lawn mowing business and has built up his regular customers to the point where he works full-time even during these quieter winter months," Butler posted on the Go Fund Me page.

"Obviously, Nige is unable to mow his lawns with his injury, but needs to get all of his lawns mowed to keep all of his customers from going elsewhere, as well as to help pay his mortgage and put food on the table for his wife and kids.

"To do this he has had to employ an experienced worker full-time to mow all his lawns, which he would normally do mostly by himself."

Butler said the Go Fund Me page was created to assist Marshall pay his worker a wage until his broken arm has healed and he can get behind the mower again.

He said Marshall was very reluctant in letting this page go ahead as he is a very proud bloke, and therefore took a lot of convincing.

"His one request was that anyone that has already helped by way of cash donation or has provided labour for lawn mowing not to feel the need to donate again," Butler posted.

"He is the first person to put his hand up to help out his mates and even people he doesn't know in times of need, so it's our time for us to repay the favour."