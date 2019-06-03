Star leaks saucy texts to clear name

Brazilian star Neymar released these saucy texts to clear his name.

NEYMAR has shared intimate messages and racy pictures he claims were sent from a woman who has accused him of raping her.

The 27-year-old Brazilian star showed what he claimed were the "friendly exchanges" in a seven minute video in which he denied the allegation and insisted he's been the victim of a set-up, The Sun reports.

Neymar is said to have met the alleged victim on Instagram and then arranged for her to stay at the five star Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe.

In the WhatsApp messages revealed by Neymar, the woman says she's going to kiss his manhood and massage him.

She also talks about going to the gym to make her bottom "perfect" for him.

The pictures also show the woman in her underwear and wearing a bikini and as the pair appear to exchange messages.

"I'm going to expose all the conversations I had with the girl. All our intimate moments together," he said in the video.

"It's very intimate but it's necessary that I open up everything to prove that what is meant to have happened is not true.

"So you're going to see all the messages and everything that's happened on this day and on the next day.

'I FELL INTO A TRAP'

"Because what's happened is the normal relationship between a man and a woman between four walls. This is what happens between every couple and the next day there was nothing bad."

Neymar - who signed for French club Paris Saint-Germain for a record £198m ($360m) - finishes the video by saying: "This was a trap and I fell into it."

According to police documents, obtained by UOL Sport, Neymar, arrived apparently drunk at the hotel on May 15 at 8pm.

It is alleged Neymar first talked with the accuser - who is also Brazilian - but then began caressing her.

The star - whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior - has also issued denials via his management.

Neymar made the high-profile move from Barcelona to Paris.

A statement posted on his website said "he was the victim of an attempted extortion, practiced by a lawyer from Sao Paulo who said he represented the interests of the alleged victim".

"The player's lawyers were immediately notified and have since taken all appropriate steps.

"We completely repudiate the unjust accusations and, above all, the exposure in the press of an extremely negative situation.

"All evidence of attempted extortion and non-rape will be submitted to the police authorities in a timely manner."

According a Brazilian police report, the unnamed woman told investigators in Sao Paulo that she met Neymar on Instagram and he suggested they meet in Paris.

Neymar's assistant sent her plane tickets and on May 15 she checked in to the hotel.

The woman told police she returned home to Brazil two days later without telling French cops about the alleged rape.