Menu
Login
The theft of six-week-old foal, Holly, devastated the owners.
The theft of six-week-old foal, Holly, devastated the owners.
Pets & Animals

Stolen foal found dead by owners

by AAP
15th Nov 2018 6:14 AM

A valuable foal stolen from a racing stable in outer Melbourne has been found dead by its owners.

The six-week-old foal called Holly was discovered missing from the stable in Carrum Downs on Monday.

Holly was in a paddock with a brood mare and receiving veterinary treatment which required her to wear splint boots.

Investigators found the splint boots in the paddock and believe the foal was carried to a waiting vehicle.

But on Wednesday the owners found the foal dead on their property. Police say investigations are ongoing.

dead editors picks stolen foal

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners