EMERGENCY TRANSPORT: The Royal Flying Doctors service was required to transport a man to Townsville after a crash near Clermont.
Health

Flying Doctors required after CQ man 'ejected' from his ute

Leighton Smith
by
7th Jul 2018 1:37 PM

A CQ man is in a bad way after he rolled his vehicle north of Clermont.

Queensland Ambulance said a 25-year-old male rolled his ute 40km north of Clermont on Ken Logan Rd at approximately 6.15AM.

CRASH MAP: A man crashed on Ken Logan rd approximately 40km north of Clermont this morning.
The man was "ejected" from the vehicle, travelling 20m from the rolled vehicle.

QAS said when they transported the man, he was in a serious condition, unconscious, with multi-system trauma.

After being initially taken to Clermont Hospital, he was subsequently flown by the Royal Flying Doctors Service to Townsville Hospital.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

