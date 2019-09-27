Menu
A plane in the US had to be diverted after a passenger became locked in the toilet.
Offbeat

Flyer’s ‘mortifying’ toilet blunder

27th Sep 2019 12:57 PM

THERE'S nothing worse than someone hogging the aeroplane toilet on a long flight. Unless you are that someone, and you're stuck in that tiny cubicle for hours.

Then it's much, much worse.

On Wednesday, this dire scenario happened on a United flight from Washington DC to San Francisco, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Midway over the States, a traveller went to use the bathroom and never returned.

After discovering the flyer had gone AWOL, cabin crew tried to help them out of the locked toilet but to no avail.

 

The United flight had to be diverted to Denver. Picture: Oliver Holzbauer
The United flight had to be diverted to Denver. Picture: Oliver Holzbauer

 

To the morbid embarrassment of the trapped traveller and general bemusement of the cabin, it was announced they would be diverting to the nearest airport for help.

The plane landed at Denver Airport, where the woman was rescued from the locked toilet and her living nightmare.

"The passenger was safely removed from the lavatory after landing, and customers have since continued on to their destination on a new aircraft," the airline told USA Today in a statement.

 

 

"We are reaching out to all customers on-board and the customer in the lavatory to apologise."

However some passengers saw the funny side of their diversion.

As one passenger on the flight, Todd Wagner, tweeted: "I've been on many flights but this is a new one. Bring on the bathroom humour."

Explaining the scene on the ground, Mr Wagner further tweeted: "Five burly Denver fire guys just got the woman out. The plane erupted in applause. The woman looks mortified."

 

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission

