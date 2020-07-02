Aussie airlines are ramping up their efforts to lure travellers with another major blitz ahead of the weekend, with thousands of tickets on sale from just $45.

JETSTAR is launching another sales blitz with tickets costing less than $50 as airlines continue to lure travellers back to the skies.

Just weeks after a record-breaking $19 seat sale - and just a day after Virgin announced a raft of cheap fares, Jetstar will start a Friday Fare Frenzy with thousands of tickets priced from just $45.

Gold Coast to Adelaide, Cairns to Sydney, Brisbane to Hobart and Cairns to Gold Coast are just some of the routes included in the sale, which kicks off at midday Friday.

Jetstar has also reported a huge surge in flight bookings since Tuesday's announcement that Queensland would be easing border restrictions with all states bar Victoria.

Jetstar flights between Queensland and SA and flights between Queensland and NSW have seen a sharp increase in demand since Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's announcement, with more than 25,000 fares sold since Tuesday.

The most popular routes have been Sydney to Gold Coast and Brisbane to Sydney, with both recording more than 2,000 bookings on the day of the announcement, followed by Cairns to Sydney flights.

It comes with Qantas ramping up flights by 85 per cent after the crucial July 10 border reopening.

Flights to Melbourne remain in limbo after the decision by most Australia states to steer clear of Victoria, but Qantas is adding an extra 73 Queensland flights a week after July 10.

A dozen return flights from Sydney to Cairns will come online for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, along with the resumption of Sydney-Gold Coast and Newcastle-Brisbane services.

There will also be a significant increase in the number of weekly return services from Brisbane to Sydney and Brisbane to Canberra.

Originally published as Fly for $45: Another huge Aussie flight sale