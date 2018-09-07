Menu
Login
FLUORIDE: Does not add or take away from the taste of tap water
FLUORIDE: Does not add or take away from the taste of tap water Brett Wortman
Health

Fluoride no link to taste of water

Madura Mccormack
by
7th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

A LEADING Mackay public health physician has slammed any links to Mackay's award for best tasting tap water to the removal of fluoride.

Mackay Base Hospital's Dr Steven Donohue said while health professionals were happy Mackay had an excellent water treatment plant, the city could have a further claim to fame if fluoride was increased.

"Trace quantities of mineral fluoride are completely tasteless. Adjusting the natural level of fluoride to around 0.7 parts per million is absolutely safe and makes a dramatic improvement to dental health throughout life," he said.

"We could have water that tastes good and protects our children's teeth as well, as does Townsville and every capital city in Australia."

Dr Donohue's comments come in response to the Daily Mercury's front page yesterday reporting on Mackay having the best water in the state.

fluoride mackay base hospital steven donahue water
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring A CONTROVERSIAL “go slow” law that comes with a hefty fine is confusing motorists and putting them in danger.

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Sport Ballina Seagulls prepare for grand final

    Fighting the big blue

    Fighting the big blue

    News From cute pets to fairy floss, there is something for everyone

    'I just want to help out'

    'I just want to help out'

    News Students helping out with Legacy Badge Day

    Local Partners