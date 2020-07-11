Floody mess as restaurant inundated by leaky pool

Manfred Lorber from Hog's Breath Cafe at Caloundra says his restaurant has been flooded by the resort swimming pool above his building.

Manfred Lorber from Hog's Breath Cafe at Caloundra says his restaurant has been flooded by the resort swimming pool above his building.

A leaking swimming pool at a holiday resort has flooded into a Sunshine Coast restaurant with its dejected owner forced to consider closing.

Manfred Lorber, owner of Hog's Breath Cafe Caloundra, said his restaurant had been inundated with water from above for the past few days.

His restaurant on Bulcock St sits below the Rumba Resort which he says has had long issues with its pool.

Mr Lorber said the water has leaked through his ceiling which has damaged his business and exposed electrical wiring.

Flooding problems at Manfred Lorber's Caloundra Hogs Breath, which has had to temporarily close.

NEW ERA AS POPULAR CALOUNDRA ESPRESSO BAR CHANGES HANDS

CATCHMENT MAPS RELEASED AS SCHOOL NEARS COMPLETION

He has resorted to using buckets to collect the streams but fears he will have to close if it's not resolved.

"Right now, I might have to close, I only have five tables open," Mr Lorber said.

Mr Lorber said the majority of the restaurant had been affected by the leak.

"Everything is under. The ceiling has buckled, plasterboard is coming off. There's electrical wires coming through," he said.

"It's all leaking down."

It comes just weeks after the state's lockdown restrictions were eased, following the devastation of the global pandemic.

Flooding problems at Manfred Lorber's Caloundra Hogs Breath.

Mr Lorber, normally a larger than life man who gained high praise for his charitable actions in helping raise money for Australian bushfire victims and the homeless, has been left deflated.

He said he had tried to approach the resort, and the contractor who was working on the pool, but to no avail.

He said it was the second time the pool had flooded his shopfront.

"Right now, they're jackhammering above me," he said on Thursday morning.

"They have kept putting bandages over bandages, it's not working.

"Why couldn't they have tried this a few months ago when everything was shut?"

The Daily has made several attempts to contact the resort, however reception stated that management was not available.