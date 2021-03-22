Floods shut hundreds of NSW schools
Ninety-four public schools in New South Wales will be closed on Monday due to flood waters.
As wild weather continues to hammer parts of NSW, the state's Department of Education has released a list of the schools that will be shut for Monday.
More than 20 independent schools will also be closed as well as 20 catholic schools.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Barrington Public School
Beechwood Public School
Bellbrook Public School
Bellingen High School
Bobbin Public School
Booral Public School
Brewongle Environmental Education Centre
Bungwahl Public School
Camden Haven High School
Carool Public School
Cattai Public School
Chatham High School
Chatham Public School
Chester Hill High School
Colo Heights Public School
Colo High School
Comboyne Public School
Congewai Public School
Coolongolook Public School
Coopernook Public School
Crescent Head Public School
Cundletown Public School
Dungog Public School
Elands Public School
Eungai Public School
Frederickton Public School
Gladstone Public School
Glenbrook Public School
Glenvale SSP (North Entrance Campus)
Glossodia Public School
Green Hill Public School
Hannam Vale Public School
Hastings Public School
Harrington Public School
Hawkesbury High School
Herrons Creek Public School
Hinton Public School
Hopetown Public School
Jiliby Public School
John's River Public School
Kempsey East Public School
Kempsey High School
Kempsey West Public School
Kendell Public School
Kinchela Public School
Krambach Public School
Kurrambee School
Laguna Public School
Lake Cathue Public School
Lansdowne Public School
Laurieton Public School
Lisarow High School
Lisarow Public School
Long Flat Public School
Longneck Lagoon Environmental Education Centre
MacDonald Valley Public School
Manning Gardens Public School
Medlow Public School
Megalong Valley Public School
Melville High School
Millers Forrest Public School
Mitchells Island Public School
Moorland Public School
Mount George Public School
Mount Kanwary Public School
Nabiac Public School
Nambucca Heads High School
Narara Valley High School
North Haven Public School
Old Bar Public School
Orama Public School
Pacific Palms Public School
Penrith Valley Learning Centre
Pitt Town Public School
Port Macquarie Public School
Rolland Plains Upper Public School
South West Rocks Public School
Smithtown Public School
Taree High School
Taree Public School
Taree West Public School
Telegraph Point Public School
Tinonee Public School
The Pocket Public School
Upper Lansdown Public School
Wauchope High School
Westport Public School
Willawarrin Public School
Windsor High School
Wingham Brush Public School
Wingham High School
Wingham Public School
Wooli Public School
Wyong Creek Public School
INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS
Arndell Anglican College
Aspect - Coffs Harbour Campus
Aspect - Richmond Public School Campus
Aspect - St Monica's Richmond Campus
Australian Christian College, Marsden Park
Blacktown Youth College, Hebersham
Blacktown Youth College, Lawson
Chrysalis Steiner School
Darkinjung Barker at Yarramalong
Kempsey Adventist School
Manning Adventist Bush School
Manning Valley Anglican School
Ngarralingayil Barker at Wollombi
SEDA College, Olympic Park
SEDA College, Glebe
St Columba Anglican School, Port Macquarie
St Philip's Christian College, Gosford
St Philip's Christian College DALE Gosford
St Philp's Christian College DALE Young Parents Wyong
Taree Christian College
The Nature School
Unity Grammar
Wollemi College Werrington
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
Broken Bay Diocese
St Cecilia's, Wyong
St Peter's Catholic College, Tuggerah
Lismore Diocese
St Mary's Primary School, Bowraville
St Joseph's Primary School, Kempsey
St Paul's College, Kempsey
St Joseph's Primary School, Wauchope
St Joseph's Primary School, Laurieton
Newman College, Port Macquarie
St Mary's Primary School, Bellingen
Maitland Newcastle Diocese
St Joseph's Primary School, Bulahdelah
St Joseph's Primary School, Gloucester
St Joseph's Primary School, Taree
St Clare's Secondary College, Taree
St Joseph's Primary School, Wingham
Parramatta Diocese
Penola Catholic College, Emu Plains
CathWest Innovation College (McCarthy Campus), Emu Plains
Bede Polding College, South Windsor
St Matthew's Primary School, Windsor
St Monica's Primary School, Richmond
Chisholm Primary School, Bligh Park
