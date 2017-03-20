Flood water consumes car, driver swims to safety

FLOOD waters have submerged a car at Wollongbar this morning forcing its driver to make a desperate swim for safety.
In the triple zero call, police said the driver reported the water was up to her knees before making a horrifying judgement call: "It's going, I'm going to have to swim" before the line disconnected.
Police and Ballina SES crews rushed to Lindendale Rd about 9.55am where they helped the woman from the water and took her home.
Her Nissan Navara was not as lucky police say, as the car has been completely consumed by the flood water.
Emergency services are urging motorists not to drive, ride, walk or play in flood waters.
