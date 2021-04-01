Menu
Flooding on the Tweed River in Chinderah in northern NSW on December 2020. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Flood watch issued for parts of the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
1st Apr 2021 2:49 PM

Minor flooding is possible for the Tweed and Brunswick rivers from Monday.

The warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Thursday.

>>> COVID NEWS: More venues impacted <<<

"Heavy rainfall associated with a deepening low pressure trough off the northern coast has the potential to cause minor flooding in parts of the Northern Rivers early next week," the warning said.

The low pressure trough may potentially deepen off the northern coast early next week, bringing showery conditions along much of the New South Wales coast.

This added to the fact that catchments in the flood watch area were still wet from recent rainfall.

"River rises are expected in the flood watch catchments in response to the forecast rain and minor flooding may develop from Monday," the warning read.

"Localised flooding and disruption to some transport routes are possible.

"This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 immediately.

The next Flood Watch will be issued by 2pm EDT on Friday, April 2, 2021.

